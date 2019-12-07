Bunnings Have Released Their Own LEGO-Style Warehouse, Complete With Replica Sausage Sizzle

Bunnings have taken DIY to another level with their latest product release.

The mega hardware chain released their very own LEGO-style warehouse, complete with a replica sausage sizzle stand.

The 168-piece set is the perfect Christmas present for practically anyone, any age.

The $30 set is available ONLY Bunnings Warehouse Australia stores in a limited release.

WATCH HERE:

Make sure you download the Triple M app from iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything Triple M.