Bunnings Have Released Their Own LEGO-Style Warehouse, Complete With Replica Sausage Sizzle
The perfect DIY present!
Bunnings have taken DIY to another level with their latest product release.
The mega hardware chain released their very own LEGO-style warehouse, complete with a replica sausage sizzle stand.
The 168-piece set is the perfect Christmas present for practically anyone, any age.
The $30 set is available ONLY Bunnings Warehouse Australia stores in a limited release.
WATCH HERE:
