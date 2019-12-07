Bunnings Have Released Their Own LEGO-Style Warehouse, Complete With Replica Sausage Sizzle

The perfect DIY present!

Article heading image for Bunnings Have Released Their Own LEGO-Style Warehouse, Complete With Replica Sausage Sizzle

Bunnings have taken DIY to another level with their latest product release. 

The mega hardware chain released their very own LEGO-style warehouse, complete with a replica sausage sizzle stand. 

The 168-piece set is the perfect Christmas present for practically anyone, any age. 

The $30 set is available ONLY Bunnings Warehouse Australia stores in a limited release. 

