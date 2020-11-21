Bunnings Is Bringing Back Their LEGO-Style Warehouse Just In Time For Christmas

Bunnings has revealed it will be bringing back its iconic LEGO-style warehouse set once again.

Australians all across the country went crazy last year when the mega hardware chain released the building block set which was complete with a replica sausage sizzle stand.

The 168-piece set is priced at $30 and is the perfect Christmas present for practically anyone, any age.

According to tech guru Trevor Long there's no exact date on when they are expected to drop but if you want the heads up, you can sign up to the Bunnings newsletter.

