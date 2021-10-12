Bunnings Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics Offer Sizzling Incentive

In a bid to get Queensland vaccinations rates boosted, residents will soon be able to get a Covid-19 vaccine at their local Bunnings warehouse.

Pop-up vaccination clinics offering a 'jab and snag' will kick off this Saturday at almost two dozen participating hardware stores.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the much-loved incentive to roll up a sleeve on Tuesday.

'Pop-up vaccination clinics are coming to Bunnings. From this Saturday, you can get a Bunnings sausage and vaccine dose at several sites across Queensland #getvaccinated,' the premier posted to Twitter.

The Premier said her team are keen to find new and engaging ways to protect Queenslanders after the state hit the 70 per cent single-dose milestone on Monday.

In the meantime, the 'jab and snag' gimmick has received amble support from Twitter users.

'Great initiative to speed things up,' one user replied.

While others got in on the act - 'Important question: do the onions go on top of, or underneath the vaccine?' another joked.

