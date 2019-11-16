Bunnings To Host National Sausage Sizzle To Raise Funds For Bushfire Victims

Bunnings will host a national sausage sizzle in a bid to raise funds for bushfire victims.

Usually the sizzles at your local Bunnings are run by various community groups or sporting clubs alike.

However, next Friday November 22 each local store across the country will run their own sausage sizzle with the money raised going towards those affected by the bushfires and also the drought.

"As a part of those local communities who have been affected, we want to help," Bunnings COO Debbie Poole said in a statement.

"Many of our regional teams have already been assisting impacted communities on a local level but we had team members from all over Australia also wanting to lend a hand for these two important causes.

The national hardware giant is partnering with GIVIT, an organisation which works with community groups, councils and charities charities during times like this.

"We guarantee 100 per cent of all funds raised through Bunnings will be used to purchase essential items for those affected," GIVIT CEO Sarah Tennant said.

