Bunnings Wildlife Workshop Helping Fire Effected Areas

Saturday the 11th of January Bunnings West Gosford will be running a workshop to help fire effected areas. Bunnings have joined forces with Wildlife Arc to create water stations, which will be placed in fire effected areas for our wildlife. Bunnings have donated all materials and staff onsite to help make these water stations.

Our Australian Wildlife need your help!

Children & families welcome.

What: Bunnings Wildlife Workshop

When: Saturday 11th January - 11am - 1pm

Where: Bunnings, West Gosford.

