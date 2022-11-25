Bureau of Meteorology’s Summer Forecast Predicts A Wet Christmas For Australia’s East Coast

Australia's east coast won't be getting that summer feeling this silly season according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The bureau released its long-range forecast on Thursday, predicting a wetter than average summer for Queensland, coastal New South Wales, most of Victoria and northern and eastern Tasmania.

Senior Meteorologist Jonathon How said, “It does mean wetter than average conditions for Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart.”

Ongoing La Niña events are also likely to provide southern Queensland, most of NSW, the ACT, Victoria, and South Australia with some cooler-than-average daytime temperatures.

“That means that Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, through December [are] looking at cool and average days.”

While most of Western Australia and the Northern Territory can expect summer to be hotter and drier than average.

“Perth is 50/50 so looking quite average [for] daytime temperature, and Darwin’s looking warmer than usual,” How said.

The bureau also warns that ongoing rainfall could lead to flooding most likely in areas where rivers, dams and catchments are already full.

“Above-average rainfall also increases the risk of landslides and tree falls in areas of steep terrain and very wet soils,” the bureau said.

There is also a 73 per cent chance of an above-average number of tropical cyclones which can also bring their own flood risk.

Overall, the Bureau of Meteorology warns of an increased risk this summer of:

Prolonged heatwaves with higher humidity in southern areas;

Above average tropical cyclones and tropical lows;

Coastal flooding in the east and north; and

Marine heatwaves.

“A range of climate drivers around Australia are contributing to the wet outlook in the east, including a La Niña in the Pacific Ocean, a positive Southern Annular Mode and warmer ocean waters around Australia,” the bureau said.

“The negative Indian Ocean Dipole event is weakening and will likely come to an end by early summer, while the La Niña in the Pacific Ocean may start to ease in early 2023.”

