Burglar Targets Struggling Businesses During Lockdown
Small Wodonga business hit
Mark Jesser/Border Mail
Two small business owners in Wodonga have been further hit during lockdown, after a thieve targeted their buildings causing thousands of dollars in damage.
Gumtree Pies and Andiamo Street Kitchen in Junction Square were hit early on Thursday morning.
Security camera footage shows one man dismantling a $7000 cash register out of the pie business about 12.30am after damaging the parts of the building.
Gumtree nanager Codey Keeble said they would have taken about $60 worth of coins but caused damage that will prove costly to repair.
"It hasn't come at a great time," Mr Keeble said.
"If we were making money it would be alright, we could quickly fix it, but Covid has hit quite hard.
"If the guy is really desperate for money, I can give him a job."
Mr Keeble said the business had lost around 70 per cent of income across its four stores.
Andiamo owner Andrea Burgio discovered damage to his site at 6.30am, including broken windows and walling.
"There was glass shattered in every single corner of the kitchen," he said.
