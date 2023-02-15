Bus Driver Charged After 14-year-old Boy Fatally Struck In Sydney’s South West

A bus driver is set to face court today after being charged over a crash that claimed the life of a Macarthur Anglican School student in Cobbitty.

Emergency crews were called just before 3.00pm yesterday to the school, where they treated the 14-year-old boy before rushing him to Liverpool Hospital in critical condition.

He sadly passed away a short time later.

The bus driver, Penina Lopesi, was also taken to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory testing, where she was later arrested.

The 54-year-old woman was charged with multiple offences including negligent driving and dangerous driving occasioning death. Her license has since been suspended, and her bail was refused.

Lopesi is set to appear at Liverpool Local Court today.



In a statement released this morning, Headmaster of Macarthur Anglican Dr David Nockles confirmed the year-9 student’s passing, offering further details into the tragic accident.

“At present, all that can be confirmed is that a public transport bus lost control as it moved away from the bus bays, mounting the kerb,” Dr Nockles wrote.



“As a result of that accident, the student sustained injuries resulting in his death after his arrival at the hospital.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the boy's family, including his brother in Yr 11, as they deal with unimaginable grief and heartache.”

The Headmaster went on to say that pastoral care and counselling will be available to students and staff over the coming weeks.

