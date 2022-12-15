Bus Driver Charged After Woman Hit By Bus In Sydney CBD

A woman has died after being hit by a bus in Sydney’s CBD on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have charged a bus driver with several offences over the death of an elderly woman on Wednesday afternoon.

A 74-year-old woman was struck by the bus at the intersection between Goulburn and Elizabeth Street at around 4:35PM.

Emergency services were called to the scene before transporting the woman to St Vincent’s Hospital where she later passed away from her injuries.

Police charged a 74-year-old man with dangerous driving occasioning death-drive manner dangerous, not give way to a pedestrian and negligent driving occasioning death.

The 74-year-old is set to face court next month and has had his driver’s licence suspended.

