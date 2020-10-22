Busby Marou Give Us An Inside Look At The AFL Grand Final Entertainment

Mates of Triple M, Busby Marou joined Triple M's The Hot Breakfast this week ahead of playing the AFL Grand Final this weekend.

Last year the band blew Triple M's Eddie McGuire away with their Live From Eddie's Desk performance and back then, in September 2019 Ed tipped the band would play the AFL Grand Final 2020 and here they are.

One half of the duo, Jeremy Marou gave us an insight of what to expect from this weekend's big performance, with just after one rehearsal saying it's tipped to be; "one of the highlight performances".





With the game happening at night this year, switching from the usual day time event, the musical aspect is bigger than ever.

Listen to the full interview:



Watch Busby Marou Live From Eddie's Desk:

