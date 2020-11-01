Busby Marou Sees In The New Year In The Whitsundays

The Whitsunday Sailing Club is thrilled to announce Queensland duo Busby Marou as the headline entertainment for their New Year's Eve Celebrations.



Whitsunday Sailing Club Event Manager Caitlin McLuskey believes this event will have the year ending on a high note.



"It's certainly been a tough year for everyone, so we want to end the year on the biggest high possible.



"Busby Marou are on fire! They have been selling out shows across Queensland and were phenomenal to watch as part of the AFL Grand Final entertainment, get in quick as tickets are limited!"



Caitlin added, "We have developed an event plan that aligns with all current restrictions and allows everyone to enjoy the night's celebrations, including live music, food trucks and fireworks.



"The evening will be family-friendly with a range of ticket options available from VIP to general admission; doors will be open from 6pm, with entertainment starting from 6:30pm," she said.



Tom Busby of Busby Marou is pumped to be playing in Airlie Beach on New Year's Eve.



"What better place to ring in 2021, we love Airlie Beach it's such a great place to perform, the locals are always welcoming and what an incredible venue to be performing at to finish the year off," he said.



Tourism Whitsundays Chief Executive Officer Tash Wheeler is excited to see the Whitsunday events scene starting to come back.



"The Whitsundays has always had a strong yearly event calendar, this year however our events have been feeling the effects of COVID, I'm really happy to see Whitsundays events making a comeback.



"Events are a key driver of visitation to the region, and this event will be no exception!



"We hope this is the start of many more event announcements as we head towards 2021," she said.



Busby Marou will be supported by local Moranbah musician Brooke Schubert. Tickets will go on sale 7 November through Whitsunday Tickets.