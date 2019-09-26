Busby Marou Talk To Lee Kernaghan About The Rise Of The Country Music Crossover

QLD duo, Thomas Busby and Jeremy Marou known as Busby Marou have been busy touring Australia and winning over fans with their catchy, acoustic pop.

They talk to The Range host, country music legend Lee Kernaghan about the popularity of country crossover saying; "There's a nice shift in the music industry".

Catch up on the full interview:

The Great Divide by Busby Marou is out Friday 27th September.

