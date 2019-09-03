Smoke Haze Blankets Gold Coast

We've got some warm weather predicted over the coming days - and the hot, dry and windy conditions have led authorities to up the fire rating.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe fire danger warning for the South East, with a complete fire ban now in place.

That ban will remain in place until Sunday.

It comes as fire fighters continue to battle a blaze that's been burning near Cunungra since Monday morning, causing plenty of smoke in the hinterland.

It's a hazy morning along the central Gold Coast thanks to that fire, plus smoke from back burning operations at Clagiraba earlier this week.