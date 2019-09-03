Smoke Haze Blankets Gold Coast

Total Fire Ban For SEQ

12 hours ago

Article heading image for Smoke Haze Blankets Gold Coast

We've got some warm weather predicted over the coming days - and the hot, dry and windy conditions have led authorities to up the fire rating.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe fire danger warning for the South East, with a complete fire ban now in place.

That ban will remain in place until Sunday.

It comes as fire fighters continue to battle a blaze that's been burning near Cunungra since Monday morning, causing plenty of smoke in the hinterland.

It's a hazy morning along the central Gold Coast thanks to that fire, plus smoke from back burning operations at Clagiraba earlier this week.

 

Post
Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs