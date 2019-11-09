Bushfire Burning in Tolga as DES Issue Fire Ban Across Whole State.

Bushfire warning level: ADVICE

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Tolga.



You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes.



Currently as at 1.20pm Saturday 9 November, a bushfire is burning in the vicinity of Hall Road and Channel Road East, Tolga.



Firefighters are working to contain the fire and smoke may affect the surrounding areas, including Tolga and Rocky Creek, which will reduce visibility and air quality.



Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

While a statewide fire ban has been issued for the entire state as we see conditions continue to get worse. The Department of Environment and Science issuing this statement today:

"This means no open fires in any park, anywhere in the state, regardless of the local fire danger.

The restriction is in place to ease pressures on the state’s firefighting resources, which are stretched to capacity including in response to the worsening situation in New South Wales.

We would appreciate the public’s help by being aware of the fire risk and respecting the fire ban so we can focus on protecting people, wildlife and property.

Rangers will be closely monitoring conditions and park closures will be considered as needed."







