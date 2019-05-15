Bushfire EMERGENCY WARNING for for parts of THE LAKES, BEECHINA, COPLEY, WOOTTATING, WOOROLOO in the SHIRES OF MUNDARING and NORTHAM

Updated 4:50pm

Bushfire EMERGENCY WARNING for parts of THE LAKES, BEECHINA, COPLEY, WOOTTATING, WOOROLOO in the SHIRES OF MUNDARING and NORTHAM

A bushfire EMERGENCY WARNING has been issued for people in an area bounded by Great Southern Highway, Great Eastern Highway and Wariin Road in THE LAKES, COPLEY, WOOTTATING, WOOROLOO in the SHIRES OF MUNDARING and NORTHAM..

You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive. There is a threat to lives and homes.

The fire started near the intersection of HORTON RD and GREAT SOUTHERN HWY in THE LAKES

WHAT TO DO:

If the way is clear, leave now for a safer place.

Do not wait and see, leaving at the last minute is deadly.

If your plan is to stay and actively defend, do not rely on mains water pressure as it may be affected. If you have access to a water tank and plan to defend your home, start patrolling with your hose and put out spot fires.

If you cannot leave, you need to get ready to shelter in your home and actively defend it.

If you are not at home, it is too dangerous now to return.

Close all doors and windows and turn off evaporative air conditioners, but keep water running through the system if possible.

BUSHFIRE BEHAVIOUR:

The bushfire is moving fast in a south easterly direction.

It is out of control and unpredictable.

Burning embers are likely to be blown around your home.



SAFEST ROUTE:

If you are in the warning area, you can leave by travelling north, east or west..



ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:

Some roads may be closed.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke.



Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by calling 138 138 or visiting www.mainroads.wa.gov.au OR SHIRE OF MUNDARING AND SHIRE OF NORTHAM.



WHAT FIREFIGHTERS ARE DOING:

Firefighters are on the scene, actively fighting the fire.



EXTRA INFORMATION:

The fire was reported at 01:08 PM on 15 May 2019.

Shire of Mundaring is managing the fire.



KEEP UP TO DATE:



Visit www.emergency.wa.gov.au, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dfes_wa, Facebook: https://facebook.com/dfeswa/



