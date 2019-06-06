Jarrahwood Residents Asked To Act Immediately To Survive With Emergency Warning

UPDATED: 9:59am

Bushfire EMERGENCY WARNING for Jarrahwood townsite in CITY OF BUSSELTON

ALERT LEVEL:



A bushfire EMERGENCY WARNING has been issued for people in Jarrahwood townsite in CITY OF BUSSELTON.

You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive. There is a threat to lives and homes.

The alert level for this fire has been upgraded.

The fire started near the intersection of JARRAHWOOD MILL RD and ASHCROFT RD in JARRAHWOOD

WHAT TO DO:

If the way is clear, leave now for a safer place.

Do not wait and see, leaving at the last minute is deadly.

If your plan is to stay and actively defend, do not rely on mains water pressure as it may be affected. If you have access to a water tank and plan to defend your home, start patrolling with your hose and put out spot fires.

If you cannot leave, you need to get ready to shelter in your home and actively defend it.

If you are not at home, it is too dangerous now to return.

Close all doors and windows and turn off evaporative air conditioners, but keep water running through the system if possible.

Bushfire WATCH AND ACT for south of Jarrahwood townsite in CITY OF BUSSELTON

ALERT LEVEL:



A bushfire WATCH AND ACT has been issued for people south of Jarrahwood townsite between Jarrahwood Road and Jarrah Log Road in CITY OF BUSSELTON.

There is a possible threat to lives and homes as a fire is approaching in the area and conditions are changing.

You need to leave or get ready to actively defend.

The fire started near the intersection of JARRAHWOOD MILL RD and ASHCROFT RD in JARRAHWOOD

It is burning in a southerly direction towards Jarrahwood townsite.

WHAT TO DO:

If you are not prepared or you plan to leave, leave now if the way is clear.

If you are well prepared and plan to actively defend your home, make final preparations now.

If you are not at home, do not try to return as conditions in the area could be very dangerous.

Close all doors and windows and turn off evaporative air conditioners, but keep water running through the system if possible.

BUSHFIRE BEHAVIOUR:

The bushfire is moving fast in a southerly direction.

It is out of control and unpredictable.

Burning embers are likely to be blown around your home.



SAFEST ROUTE:

Leave towards Busselton on the Vasse Highway.



ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:

Avoid the area and be aware of fire and emergency services personnel working on site.

The following road has been closed:

Vasse Highway between Cundinup West Road and Petryl Road

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke.



Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by calling 138 138 or visiting www.mainroads.wa.gov.au OR CITY OF BUSSELTON.

WHAT FIREFIGHTERS ARE DOING:

Firefighters are on the scene, actively fighting the fire and undertaking asset protection.

Parks and Wildlife Service firefighters are attending.

Aerial support has been sent to assist ground crews.



DRONES AND AERIAL SUPPORT:

Never fly a drone, model aircraft or multirotor near bushfires. Doing so poses a major safety risk to firefighting personnel in the air and on the ground, and forces aircraft to be grounded or redirected, hindering firefighting efforts.



EXTRA INFORMATION: