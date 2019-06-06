Update 4:38pm:

Bushfire WATCH AND ACT for people in the vicinity of JARRAHWOOD townsite in the CITY OF BUSSELTON

ALERT LEVEL:



A bushfire WATCH AND ACT has been issued for people in the area bounded by St Johns, Regalia, Baker and Jarrah Log Roads to the west, Smith and Cundinup South Roads to the east, Ashcroft and Formations Roads to the north, and Tycoon Road to the south, near the JARRAHWOOD townsite in the CITY OF BUSSELTON.

There is a possible threat to lives and homes as a fire is approaching in the area and conditions are changing.

You need to leave or get ready to actively defend.

WHAT TO DO: If you are not prepared or you plan to leave, leave now if the way is clear.

If you are well prepared and plan to actively defend your home, make final preparations now.

If you are not at home, do not try to return as conditions in the area could be very dangerous.

Close all doors and windows and turn off evaporative air conditioners, but keep water running through the system if possible.



Bushfire ADVICE for people south of JARRAHWOOD townsite in the CITY OF BUSSELTON

ALERT LEVEL:



A bushfire ADVICE has been issued for people south of JARRAHWOOD townsite in the CITY OF BUSSELTON.

There is no threat to lives or homes.

There is a lot of smoke in the area.

Although there is no immediate danger you need to be aware and keep up to date in case the situation changes.

The fire started near the intersection of JARRAHWOOD MILL RD and ASHCROFT RD in JARRAHWOOD.

WHAT TO DO: If driving Be extremely careful when driving through the area.

Turn your headlights on and drive slowly.

Watch for emergency services personnel and follow their directions.

If you cannot see clearly, pull over, keep your headlights and hazard lights on, and wait until the smoke clears.

If you have a respiratory condition and you have been affected by smoke you should contact your local doctor or call Health Direct on 1800 022 222.

BUSHFIRE BEHAVIOUR:

The bushfire is moving slowly in a southerly direction.

It is not contained.

SAFER PLACE: An evacuation centre has been opened at the Geographe Leisure Centre Your safest option may be to visit family or friends who live away from the area.

The Department of Communities has set up a temporary evacuation centre at Geographe Leisure Centre.

Be aware that only essential items can be taken into these centres. Alcohol and pets, except guide and assistance dogs, are prohibited. PLACE OF LAST RESORT: If you cannot shelter in your home, a safer place you can go to is a local open space, beach, shed, swimming pool, dam or building.

This may give you some protection from the effects of a bushfire.

Take water, woollen blankets and wear protective clothing.



SAFEST ROUTE:

Leave towards Busselton on the Vasse Highway.



ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS: Avoid the area and be aware of fire and emergency services personnel working on site. Nannup townsite cannot be accessed from the north. The following road has been closed: Cundinup West Road and Cundinup South Road

Vasse Highway between Sues Road and Nannup Townsite

Mowen Road between Sues Road and Vasse Highway

Sues Road between Mowen Road and Brockman Highway The Munda Biddi Trail is closed between Nannup townsite and the intersection of Claymore and Lidel Road Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke.

Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by calling 138 138 or visiting www.mainroads.wa.gov.au OR CITY OF BUSSELTON.



WHAT FIREFIGHTERS ARE DOING:

Firefighters are on the scene, actively fighting the fire.

Parks and Wildlife Service, DFES, Forest Products Commission and volunteer bushfire brigade firefighters are attending.



EXTRA INFORMATION: