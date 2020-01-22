BUSHFIRE RECOVERY BLAZE AID IS COMING TO KEILIRA!

Blaze Aid is a volunteer-based organisation that works with families and individuals in rural Australia after natural disasters such as fires and floods. Working alongside property owners, Blaze Aid volunteers help to rebuild fences and other structures that have been damaged or destroyed.



Blaze Aid are setting up camp in Kingston SE this weekend ready to start work at the Keilira fire ground from Tuesday 28 January and they are looking for volunteers.



To volunteer you don’t need any fencing experience, just a willingness to give it a go and learn on the job.



Member for Barker Tony Pasin will be lending a hand and you can to . If you would like to lend a hand fencing with Blaze Aid in Keilira on Tuesday next week, you can register as a volunteer by contacting the Blaze Aid Kingston coordinator, Mary Howarth on 0429 367 538.