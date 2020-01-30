Bushfire T20 Showdown: Triple M Call Team, Crows & Port XI's, Match Details, How To Listen

104.7 Triple M Rocks the Showdown Twenty20 cricket match between Adelaide FC & Port Adelaide FC, raising funds for the SA Bushfire Appeal. Tune in from 2pm to catch all the action!

If you are outside of Adelaide you can still catch our call of the game online at triplem.com.au/adelaide or via the Triple M app.

Call team: Mark Riccituio, Chris Dittmar, Andrew Jarman, Bernie Vince, Greg Blewett & Barry Denner.

Date: Sunday February 2nd

Broadcast Time: 2pm (ACDT), 1.30pm (AEDT)

First Ball: 2.30pm (ACDT), 2pm (AEDT)

Crows squad: Tom Lynch (c), Brad Crouch, Matt Crouch, Darcy Fogarty, Paul Seedsman, Rory Sloane, Taylor Walker, Alex Carey, Kane Richardson, Jake Weatherald, Rashid Khan, Bridget Patterson, CFS Volunteer.

Port Adelaide squad: Travis Boak (c), Hamish Hartlett, Connor Rozee, Todd Marshall, Tom Jonas, Tom Clurey, Boyd Woodcock, Kane Farrell, Travis head, Phil Salt, Chadd Sayers, Harry Nielsen, Sarah Lowe, CFS Volunteer.