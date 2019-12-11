Bushfire WATCH AND ACT for DALE in SHIRE OF BEVERLEY

ALERT LEVEL:



A bushfire WATCH AND ACT has been issued for people in the vicinity of Williamson Road, Butchers Road, Westdale Road and Billabong Roads in DALE in the SHIRE OF BEVERLEY.

There is a possible threat to lives and homes as a fire is approaching in the area and conditions are changing.

The fire started near the intersection of WILLIAMSON RD and BUTCHERS RD in DALE.

WHAT TO DO:

If you are not prepared or you plan to leave, leave now if the way is clear.

Close all doors and windows and turn off evaporative air conditioners, but keep water running through the system if possible.

If you are well prepared and plan to actively defend your home, make final preparations now.

If you plan to stay and actively defend, do not rely on mains water pressure as it may be affected. You need to have access to an independent water supply, and start patrolling your property to put out spot fires.

If you are not at home, do not try to return as conditions in the area could be very dangerous.



Bushfire ADVICE for eastern part of DALE in SHIRE OF BEVERLEY

ALERT LEVEL:



A bushfire ADVICE has been issued for people in York-Williams Road, Westdale Road and Butchers Roads in the eastern part of DALE in SHIRE OF BEVERLEY.

There is no threat to lives or homes.

There is a lot of smoke in the area.

Although there is no immediate danger you need to be aware and keep up to date in case the situation changes.

WHAT TO DO:

Stay alert and monitor your surroundings.

Watch for signs of a bushfire, especially smoke and flames.

Close all doors and windows, and turn off evaporative air conditioners but keep water running through the system if possible.

Read through your bushfire survival plan.

If you do not have a plan decide what you will do if the situation gets worse.

If driving

Be extremely careful when driving through the area.

Turn your headlights on and drive slowly.

Watch for emergency services personnel and follow their directions.

If you cannot see clearly, pull over, keep your headlights and hazard lights on, and wait until the smoke clears.

If you have a respiratory condition and you have been affected by smoke you should contact your local doctor or call Health Direct on 1800 022 222.

BUSHFIRE BEHAVIOUR:

The bushfire is moving fast in a north westerly direction.

It is out of control and unpredictable.



ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:

Some roads may be closed.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke.



Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by calling 138 138 or visiting www.mainroads.wa.gov.au OR SHIRE OF BEVERLEY.



WHAT FIREFIGHTERS ARE DOING:

Firefighters are on the scene.



DRONES AND AERIAL SUPPORT:

Never fly a drone, model aircraft or multirotor near bushfires. Doing so poses a major safety risk to firefighting personnel in the air and on the ground, and forces aircraft to be grounded or redirected, hindering firefighting efforts.



EXTRA INFORMATION:

The fire was reported at 01:05 PM on 11 December 2019.

DFES is managing the fire.



During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.