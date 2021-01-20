Bushfire EMERGENCY WARNING for Poison Swamp Road and the Darradup community in the SHIRE OF NANNUP

ALERT LEVEL:



A bushfire EMERGENCY WARNING is in place for people in the Darradup community including Poison Swamp Road, Helyar Road, Wattle Place and Rivergum Way in the SHIRE OF NANNUP .

You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive. There is a threat to lives and homes.

The alert level for this fire has been upgraded as the fire is escalating in heavy fuels.

The fire started west of the Brockman Highway.

WHAT TO DO:

If the way is clear, leave now for a safer place.

Do not wait and see, leaving at the last minute is deadly.

Close all doors and windows and turn off evaporative air conditioners, but keep water running through the system if possible.

If you cannot leave, you need to get ready to shelter in your home.

Go to a room in your home away from the fire front and make sure you can easily escape.

Choose a room with two exits and water such as a kitchen or laundry.

If you are not at home, it’s too dangerous to return.

If you are self-isolating or quarantining due to COVID-19:

You should leave and find alternative accommodation with family or friends who live away from the area.

If you are unable to return to your quarantine location within one hour, telephone WA Police on 131 444 to advise them you have had to leave due to an emergency.

Regardless of your location, continue to follow COVID-19 precautions and maintain appropriate physical distancing.



Bushfire WATCH AND ACT for the area bounded by Crouch Road and Brook Road to the north, Brockman Highway to the south and east, and Judy Road and Blackwood Road to the west, including Blackwood River camp sites and Jalbarragup in SHIRE OF NANNUP

ALERT LEVEL:



A bushfire WATCH AND ACT is in place for people in the area bounded by Crouch Road and Brook Road to the north, Brockman Highway to the south and east, and Judy Road and Blackwood Road to the west, including Blackwood River camp sites and Jalbarragup in SHIRE OF NANNUP.

There is a possible threat to lives and homes as a fire is approaching in the area and conditions are changing.

The fire started west of the Brockman Highway.

WHAT TO DO:

If you are not prepared or you plan to leave, leave now if the way is clear.

If you are well prepared and plan to actively defend your home, make final preparations now.

If you plan to stay and actively defend, do not rely on mains water pressure as it may be affected. You need to have access to an independent water supply, and start patrolling your property to put out spot fires.

At all times close all doors and windows and turn off evaporative air conditioners, but keep water running through the system if possible.

If you are not at home, do not try to return as conditions in the area could be very dangerous.

If you are self-isolating or quarantining due to COVID-19 and plan to leave:

Leave now and find alternative accommodation with family or friends who live away from the area.

If you are unable to return to your quarantine location within one hour, telephone WA Police on 131 444 to advise them you have had to leave due to an emergency.

Regardless of your location, continue to follow COVID-19 precautions and maintain appropriate physical distancing.

BUSHFIRE BEHAVIOUR:

The bushfire is moving fast in a north westerly direction.

It is out of control and unpredictable.

Burning embers are likely to be blown around your home.



SAFEST ROUTE:

If the way is clear head north towards Nannup along the Brockman Highway .



ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:

Avoid the area and be aware of fire and emergency services personnel working on site.

A number of roads have been closed including:

Blackwood Road

Denny Road

Forest tracks in the area

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke.



Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by calling 138 138 or visiting travelmap.mainroads.wa.gov.au or by contacting the SHIRE OF NANNUP.



KEEP UP TO DATE:



Visit emergency.wa.gov.au, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter: twitter.com/dfes_wa