Bushfire WATCH AND ACT for parts of the Shire of Nannup, including the Darradup community.

Bushfire WATCH AND ACT for the area bounded by Denny Road to the north, Brockman Highway to the south and east, and Judy Road and Blackwood Road to the west, including Blackwood River camp sites and the Darradup community in SHIRE OF NANNUP

A bushfire WATCH AND ACT is in place for people in the area bounded by Denny Road to the north, Brockman Highway to the south and east, and Judy Road and Blackwood Road to the west, including Blackwood River camp sites and the Darradup community in SHIRE OF NANNUP.

There is a possible threat to lives and homes as a fire is burning in the area and conditions may change.

The fire started west of the Brockman Highway.

There is active bushfire burning on the north side of the Blackwood River.

WHAT TO DO:

If you are not prepared or you plan to leave, leave now if the way is clear.

If you are well prepared and plan to actively defend your home, make final preparations now.

If you plan to stay and actively defend, do not rely on mains water pressure as it may be affected. You need to have access to an independent water supply, and start patrolling your property to put out spot fires.

At all times close all doors and windows and turn off evaporative air conditioners, but keep water running through the system if possible.

If you are not at home, do not try to return as conditions in the area could be very dangerous.

If you are self-isolating or quarantining due to COVID-19 and plan to leave:

Leave now and find alternative accommodation with family or friends who live away from the area.

If you are unable to return to your quarantine location within one hour, telephone WA Police on 131 444 to advise them you have had to leave due to an emergency.

Regardless of your location, continue to follow COVID-19 precautions and maintain appropriate physical distancing.



Bushfire ADVICE for Jalbarragup in SHIRE OF NANNUP

A bushfire ADVICE is in place for people in the vicinity of Jalbarragup in SHIRE OF NANNUP.

There is a lot of smoke in the area.

Although there is no immediate danger you need to be aware and keep up to date in case the situation changes.

The fire started west of the Brockman Highway.

WHAT TO DO:

Stay alert and monitor your surroundings.

Watch for signs of a bushfire, especially smoke and flames.

Close all doors and windows, and turn off evaporative air conditioners but keep water running through the system if possible.

Read through your bushfire survival plan.

If you do not have a plan decide what you will do if the situation gets worse.

If driving

Be extremely careful when driving through the area.

Turn your headlights on and drive slowly.

Watch for emergency services personnel and follow their directions.

If you cannot see clearly, pull over, keep your headlights and hazard lights on, and wait until the smoke clears.

If you have a respiratory condition and you have been affected by smoke you should contact your local doctor or call Health Direct on 1800 022 222.

BUSHFIRE BEHAVIOUR:

The bushfire is moving in a northerly direction.

It is not contained.

Burning embers are likely to be blown around your home.



SAFEST ROUTE:

If the way is clear head north towards Nannup along the Brockman Highway.



ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:

A number of roads have been closed including:

Blackwood Road

Denny Road

Forest tracks in the area

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke.



Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by calling 138 138 or visiting travelmap.mainroads.wa.gov.au or by contacting the SHIRE OF NANNUP.

CAMPING:

Any campers within Watch and Act and Advice areas are advised to relocate immediately if it is safe to do so.

KEEP UP TO DATE:



Visit emergency.wa.gov.au, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter: twitter.com/dfes_wa, Facebook: facebook.com/dfeswa