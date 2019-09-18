Business After Hour event hosted by BANKWEST and CINDY POOLE GLASS GALLERY

The Chamber of Commerce are recommencing their Business After Hours series, which provides members of the public the chance to get to know some of our local business more personally and network in a comfortable, evening setting.

This time around Bankwest and Cindy Pool Glass Gallery will be hosting the event, at Cindy Poole's gallery Lot 4 Longbottom Lane in Pink Lake. The sun downer is scheduled from 5pm until 7pm tomorrow (Thursday evening, September 19) and the theme is recycled glass'.

Across the evening Cindy will share the ethos behind Project Recycled and talk about the recycled local glass she has at her premises, which will also be on display. For the Bankwest side of things, Peter Fox will be introducing his new and old colleagues (in time spent at the branch, not age necessarily!).

Once the formalities conclude, of course all attendees will be given the opportunity to mingle, enjoy a light refreshment and ask questions of the hosts and their businesses.

This has been a popular and successful event in the past and tomorrow night is shaping up to being no exception!

Contact the Esperance Chamber of Commerce on 9071 5142 to RSVP or for further details.