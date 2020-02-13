Business Break In And Vehicles Stolen Mackay

Between 5.15pm on February 12 and 4.50am this morning, entry was gained into a business on Gordon Street, Mackay through a rear window.

The power supply box which controls the building was also interfered with by the intruders.

Once inside the business, a storage location for car keys was identified and multiple car keys were stolen.

Four sets of car keys were used to enter vehicles in the business yard.

The stolen vehicles were:

Grey coloured 2014 model Nissan Navara dual cab;

White coloured 2013 model Nissan Navara dual cab (used to clear a path for all other vehicles to be driven from the premises);

Black coloured 2016 model Holden Commodore utility and;

Blue coloured 2014 model Holden Commodore utility.

All cars have since been located by police.

The stolen cars were located in Paget and Erakala.

Two of the cars were found in a damaged condition.

Police are appealing to any member of the public who may have relevant information or potential dash-cam footage that could assist to come forward.

Police also encourage all businesses which store multiple car keys on site to take steps to ensure that the car keys are safely secured.

Recent history has taught police that thieves are indeed targeting car keys within businesses that fit this criteria.

If you witness any suspicious activity related to vehicles, we encourage you to report the matter as soon as possible.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000305618