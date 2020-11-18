Business SA CEO Martin Haese Answers All Your Business & Employment Questions About Lockdown

Article heading image for Business SA CEO Martin Haese Answers All Your Business & Employment Questions About Lockdown

Image: Twitter/Business SA

Martin Haese, chief executive of Business SA, has fielded and answered all the big questions from businesses and employees relating to South Australia's six-day lockdown.

Haese joined Roo and Ditts on Triple M and explained what the six-day shutdown - in which most businesses will close - means for all of us.

"I've had a meeting online with the Premier within the last half hour," he explained.

"What we do know is that most businesses across South Australia will be closed from midnight tonight and they won't be opening until next Wednesday."

BUSINESS SA'S MARTIN HAESE ANSWERS YOUR QUESTIONS:

18 November 2020

