Businesses Are Frustrated As Strict Capacity Caps Stop Them From Re-opening

Stay at home orders have lifted across regional Victoria except for Shepparton, who will still have to wait another week or two.

The five essential reasons to leave home are gone with businesses allowed to reopen their doors. But some say it’s not financially viable to reopen with the current patron caps.

Liam Wood, who manages The Setts, Secret Garden and Rumours night club in Sunraysia says reopening isn’t worth it with the current capacity limits.

“It’s even worse coming out when there are huge restrictions on the businesses and it’s just not worthwhile,” he said.

Harpoon Social Clubs is also sticking to take away orders for the moment as the 8 patrons at one-time restriction make it impossible to gain profit. Owner Zoe Waddington says she’s disappointed.

“It’s really not worthwhile. I really hate having to monetise things but it’s just not financially viable to open up,” she said.

Grant Findlay from Bendigo Original Pie Shop says he is feeling more optimistic, saying he is grateful to customers that are keeping him afloat.

Travel around the state is allowed, however, private gatherings is not.

Childcare and schooling returns for years prep, 1, 2 and 12, weddings of up to 10 people are allowed whilst funerals and religious gatherings can have up to 20 people.

