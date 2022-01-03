Businesses Close As Covid Case Numbers Rise To 466

Tasmania has recorded another 466 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours as numbers continue to rise across the state.

The new numbers come as the state experiences an influx of testing following New Year’s Eve celebrations.

This brings the total number of active cases to 1,691.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

There are currently two people in hospital with the virus and none in intensive care.

There are 278 Covid cases currently being managed through the [email protected] program, while another 56 people are being hosted in community case management facilities.

The new numbers come from 1,950 tests returned yesterday.

Testing clinics are now experiencing high rates of testing following New Year’s Eve which has forced many staff to skip work to self-isolate.

Many businesses across the state are now being forced to close their doors due to staffing shortages.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.