Busselton's New Brewery Is Well On The Way

Beer lovers rejoice! Shelter Brewery Co has started construction in Busselton and it's going to be huge. The venue is building on a great location, where it will have views of the jetty and outdoor areas to relax.

Brewery directors Zeb Packard-Hair and Jason Credaro joined the City of Busselton Mayor Grant Henley for the first sod turning, marking the venue's exciting beginning. There will also be areas for kids to play, making the space family friendly for everyone to enjoy.

The building is designed to wear, giving off an 'earthy' vibe and will also feature the open brewery in full view for customers.

It's not only beer that'll be on offer, there's also going to be a high end kitchen on site to satisfy the stomach.

The venue is anticipated to open in the spring of next year, so there's only a little while left to go!

More information is set to come out closer to the date. Grab your friends and family and watch this space!