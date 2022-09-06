Buxton Crash Which Killed Five Teenagers Dubbed The Worst Accident Ever Seen

Police have described the horrific crash which killed five teenagers’ south-west of Sydney as one of the worst they've ever seen.

“I’ve been in the police for 38 years and it’s one of the worst accident scenes I’ve ever come across,” Camden police superintendent Paul Fuller said.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The three girls and two boys who died in the crash were all “local kids”, with the youngest aged just 14 or 15.

NSW Fire and Rescue Superintendent Adam Dewberry said counselling will be made available to students who attend Picton High School, while support is being provided to the first responders.

"In communities like Picton and Buxton our firefighters and other emergency services often live in the community that they're responding to"

"So, we're conscious of that and we'll be providing all the support we can and need to," Supt Dewberry said.

The tragedy unfolded about 8pm on Tuesday when emergency services were called to the intersection of Orange Road and East Parade, Buxton, following reports a Nissan Utility had left the roadway and struck a tree.

The 18-year-old driver, who was the only one to survive the crash has been taken to Liverpool Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway, while a report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.

Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or information about this incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or here.

The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. Hosted by Tom Tilley and co-hosts Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf, Rhianna Patrick and Jamila Rizvi. Published Monday to Saturday at 6am for a thorough briefing on the news of the day. Hear it on the Listnr App.