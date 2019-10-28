BUY REGIONAL: Local Business Urged To Join Campaign Ahead of Christmas Rush

Local businesses in regional NSW are being urged to register on a new website, in the hope to connect with our city counterparts this Christmas.

Sydneysiders are being encouraged to visit www.nsw.gov.au/buyregional and browse six categories, Wine, Fashion, Food, Gifts for Kids, Art & Design and Christmas hampers, to find gifts for their friends and family and support regional NSW towns.

Speaking on Triple M Coffs Coast, Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro told Moffee, Sydneysiders are also being encouraged to buy meat, produce and hampers from regional NSW for festive get togethers and Christmas Day feasts.

“We’re telling Sydneysiders to favour the flavour of regional NSW and ask their butchers and greengrocers for meat, poultry and produce provided by NSW farmers or to check out the Buy Regional hub for honey, preserves, veg, meat or even fully-stocked hampers, all sourced locally,” Mr Barilaro said.

“People want to help and Buy Regional is providing a very simple but effective method of showcasing regional businesses to a large audience with Christmas gift dollars that they’re ready to spend", Mr Barilaro said.

“I encourage all small businesses in Coffs Harbour and Oxley to provide their details to the Buy Regional hub so Sydney shoppers can check out what you have to offer this Christmas”.

Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said the Buy Regional campaign is an online hub that showcases regional shops and sellers together in one place.

“Regional businesses can participate in the Buy Regional hub and social media network for free, so people wanting to help can give retailers in drought stricken areas the present they want most this Christmas – customers,” Ms Pavey said.

“We’ve recently seen the great success of online communities like #buyfromthebush and the NSW Government’s Buy Regional hub is bringing all of these fantastic initiatives together to provide an easy to browse directory of regional businesses".

The Buy Regional for Christmas hub is at: www.nsw.gov.au/buyregional.