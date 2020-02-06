C'MON MAN | Mark Geyer Has Blasted The NRL Over Player Swap Debacle

Triple M's Mark Geyer has blasted the NRL over their handling of the player swap deal between the Wests Tigers and Melbourne Storm.

The deal would see Paul Momirovski move south to Melbourne and Harry Grant fill the vacant hooking position at the Tigers.

However according to Storm coach Craig Bellamy, both clubs have encountered a number of roadblocks, leading to a baking from Geyer on The Rush Hour with MG.

