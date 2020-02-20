C'MON MAN | MG Sprays The NRL For Blocking The Player Swap Deal

Triple M's Mark Geyer has ripped into the NRL for the second day in-a-row after the game's governing body officially blocked the historic player swap deal between the Tigers and Storm.

According to Fox League and Triple M's James Hooper, the NRL vetoed the deal that would've put the Storm $16,000 over the salary cap.

A fired up Geyer sprayed the NRL on Thursday's edition of The Rush Hour with MG.

LISTEN HERE:

