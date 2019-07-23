C2C Australia presents Drake White & The Big Fire - Tamworth, Wollongong & Melbourne

TEG Live and AEG Presents has announced US country star Drake White and his band The Big Fire will play three special headline shows at Tamworth Town Hall on September 26, Anita’s Theatre in Thirroul on October 1 and the Forum Theatre Melbourne on October 2.



White’s revered whisky-soaked vocals and electrifying band The Big Fire will wow audiences with his incredible live show and soulful voice. Joining Drake White & The Big Fire for these three shows will be special guests Eric Paslay, Lacy Cavalier and Reverie Lane performing together in a C2C Songwriter Round.

The C2C Songwriter Round will bring together Paslay, Cavalier & Reverie Lane in a very special, intimate round of performances where these remarkable artists will share the stories behind their songs and perform them as originally written. Songwriter Rounds are a uniquely Nashville experience and C2C is thrilled to be able to bring this experience to fans here in Australia.



Tickets will go on sale at 12.00pm AEST, Thursday 25 July from Ticketmaster for Melbourne and Thirroul and from TamworthTownHall.com.au for the Tamworth show.



Drake White & The Big Fire, Eric Paslay, Lacy Cavalier and Reverie Lane will also be on stage at the inaugural Country2Country (C2C) Australia country music festival, playing at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Saturday 28 September and the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Sunday 29 September.



This year’s tour will be the second visit to Australia for Drake White & The Big Fire: “I fell in love with Australia when I was there in 2016. I am so stoked to be getting back and seeing all the fans and friends that I met back then. We are going to have a great time playing some great country music,” said Drake White.

If you haven’t seen Drake White before, do yourself a favour!



DRAKE WHITE AND THE BIG FIRE

with special guests Eric Paslay, Lacy Cavalier and Reverie Lane



TICKETS ON GENERAL SALE FROM MIDDAY AEST, THURSDAY 25 JULY 2019



Thursday 26 September 2019 | Tamworth Town Hall tamworthtownhall.com.au/

Tuesday 1 October 2019 | Thirroul, Anita’s Theatre ticketmaster.com.au

Wednesday 2 October 2019 | Melbourne, The Forum ticketmaster.com.au



For information on Country 2 Country artist line-up and ticketing details please visit https://www.c2c-countrytocountry.com.au/



C2C : Country to Country Australia :

Saturday 28 September 2019 | Sydney | Qudos Bank Arena

Sunday 29 September 2019 | Brisbane | Brisbane Entertainment Centre



