Cabarita Has Been Named Australia’s #1 Beach To Visit In 2019's Top 20 List

Cabarita Beach in northern NSW has been named Australia’s number one beach to visit in 2020, while the iconic, Bondi, has been left off the top 20 list!

The annual list of our nation’s top spots is compiled by Brad Farmer, co-author of the book 101 Best Australian Beaches, on behalf of Tourism Australia.

Cabarita Beach is situated in a blissful locale north of Byron Bay, popular with surfers. It took out the top spot, while Currumbin Beach on the Gold Coast was named number two.

Farmer said he chose beaches based on what was “affordable, accessible and authentic” for travellers. You can go ahead and check out the full Top 20 below:

Cabarita beach (NSW) Currumbin Beach (QLD) Minnamurra beach (NSW) Maria Island (TAS) Cape Tribulation (QLD) Brighton Beach (VIC) Betty’s Beach (WA) Southport Beach (SA) Wagga Wagga (NSW) Lake McKenzie (QLD) The Basin (WA) Fingal Bay (NSW) Smith’s Beach (WA) Ned’s Beach (NSW) Quobba (WA) Cossies Beach (Cocos Islands) Lake Tyers (VIC) Diamond Head (NSW) Pondalowie (SA) Killiecrankie Beach (TAS)

