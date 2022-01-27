Cabinet Meeting Set To Discuss Staff Shortages And School Returns

Australia's governing leaders will attend a virtual cabinet meeting on Thursday, set to outline areas of concern amid the current virus outbreak.

At the height of the agenda, state officials will discuss the supply chain issues, return to school plans, potential changes to isolation rules and more.

Freight and logistic services continue to be impacted in recent weeks, with staff shortages leading towards less critical transport in both metropolitan and rural areas.

The supply sector say they're being restricted due to lack of rapid antigen tests.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will address further grey areas, in particular the back to school plan for millions of Aussie kids.

Primary and secondary students begin term one classes next week, and several states have already outlined the plan for staff and children to be tested twice per week.

Parents and teachers will have access to rapid at-home tests if they wish to utilise them. Air-ventilation in schools were assessed over the holiday period.

In Western Australia, Premier Mark McGowan confirmed high school students will need to wear face masks at all times.

Looking at the nation's vaccination blitz, almost 94% of Australians over the age of 16 are now double vaccinated.

The government statistics show approximately 33% of children between five and 11 have had their first dose of the vaccine against COVID.

