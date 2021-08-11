The Mount Wellington Cableway Company has announced it will lodge an appeal to put their plans back on track.

The company will submit an appeal to the Resource Management and Planning Appeal Tribunal on Wednesday.

Cable company to appeal Council decision

Company Chair Chris Oldfield says that an appeal would give them the opportunity to address concerns raised by Council and locals.

“We weren’t given the chance by council to address some of the issues that were raised by them.”

He added that the company was working tirelessly to make plans that were suitable for all Tasmanian’s.

“We do respect people who live in close proximity to the mountain, and we want to try and do the best possible deal, but the fact is the mountain is owned by all Tasmanian’s, not just some groups.”

Hobart Council rejected the proposal late July, voting it down 9 votes to 2.

