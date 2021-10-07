Cairns Convention Centre Project Helps Kickstart Apprentice Careers

The Far North is one step closer to the rejuvenated Cairns Convention Centre development completion, the refurbished site welcomed in new apprentices this week to push the upgrades.

The $176 million project has produced more than 600 local jobs.

Speaking in Cairns, Procurement and Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni says the goal is to have the refurbishment finalised by late 2022.

"Which is good timing, as that will see the start of international tourism start to return as global borders are reopened." Min. De Brenni said.

De Brenni said the mega project offers North Queensland youngsters the opportunity to learn on a multi-million-dollar infrastructure work site, and secure jobs for the future.

“Supporting infrastructure like this is a key part of Queensland’s plan for economic recovery from COVID-19.

The Cairns Convention Centre is a cashless venue that hosts live music, events, professional sporting matches and currently acts as FNQ's mass vaccination site.

