Cairns Food Delivery or Take-Away Options

More than ever we need to support our local businesses in these tough times.

We have complied a list of restaurants and cafes that are now closed for dining but are offering takeaway or home deliveries.

If you are a business offering these services, please message us on Facebook and we can add it to the list.

Cairns: (alphabetical order)

Annees Cafe (Cairns City)

Barassis at Cazalys (Westcourt)

Blackbird Espresso (Cairns City)

Boxhead (Paramatta Park)

Brother Jenkins Café (Manunda)

Brumbys (Woree)

Cakes Annietime (Cairns City)

Coconuts (Redlynch)

Coffee 21 (Cairns City)

Deckerdence Bake Shop (Cairns City)

Devine Gelato (Cairns City)

Ganbaranba (Cairns City)

Hava Snak (Edge Hill)

Helgas Pancake House (Cairns City)

Hemmingways (Cairns City)

Hopscotch (Earlville)

Howlin Jays (Cairns City)

In2Thai (Cairns City)

Jackleys Bakehouse (Mount Sheridan)

Jafflehead (Cairns City)

Jamdrop Cafe (Cairns City)

Joes Pizza (Edmonton & Earlville)

La Fettuccina Restaurant (Cairns City)

La Pizza (Cairns City)

Lilipad (Cairns City)

Little Richardos (Cairns City)

Le Crouton (Stratford)

Longevity (Cairns City & Smithfield)

Matsuri (Cairns City)

Mayhem at Machans (Machans Beach)

Movenpick (Cairns City)

Mr Soy Boy (Earlville)

Mt Peter Foodstore (Edmonton)

Muddys Cafe (Cairns City)

Muffin Break Cairns Central (Cairns City)

Munchies (Cairns City)

Ochre Restaurant (Cairns City)

Perottas (Cairns City)

Pizza Del Mondo (Woree)

Providore Amore (Cairns City)

Ransom Coffee (Manoora)

Pantry 15 (Cairns City)

Schnitz (Cairns City)

Sipping Duck Coffee Roasters (Cairns City)

Songkran (Bentley Park)

Spoons Café and Catering (Cairns City)

Stratford Deli (Stratford)

Subway (Bentley Park)

Sugarcane Kitchen (Edmonton)

Sushi Roll King (Cairns City)

Thai Coins (Earlville)

The Burger Barn (Cairns City)

The Chamber Room Espresso & Brew Bar (Cairns City)

The Coffee Club DFO (Westcourt)

Tias Café (Cairns City)

Wolf Lane Distillery (Cairns City)

Xandu on Collins (Edge Hill)

YOMG (Cairns City)

North Cairns: (alphabetical order)

Barrier Reef Tavern (Port Douglas)

Burger Urge (Smithfield)

Cafe Ziva (Port Douglas)

Chill Café (Palm Cove)

Chilly's Pizza (Port Douglas)

Choo Choos Marina (Port Douglas)

Clifton Beach Butchery (Clifton Beach)

Coco Mojo (Clifton Beach)

Ellis Beach Bar And Grill (Ellis Beach)

Four Mile Take Away (Port Douglas)

Goodies Cafe (Mossman)

Holloways Pizza And Pasta (Holloways Beach)

Jade Inn (Port Douglas)

Monkey Joes Cafe (Port Douglas)

Mossman Bowls Club (Mossman)

N17 Burger Bar (Port Douglas)

Neptunes (Palm Cove)

Nunu (Palm Cove)

On The Inlet (Port Douglas)

Petes Place (Palm Cove)

Portofino (Palm Cove)

Preston Fresh Seafood (Smithfield)

Rise And Bake (Smithfield)

Seabean Tapas (Port Douglas)

Siam By The Sea (Port Douglas)

Star Of Siam (Clifton Beach)

The Beach Shack (Kewarra Beach)

The Junction Cafe (Mossman)

The Lighthouse Cafe (Port Douglas)

Toast Sandwich Bar (Port Douglas)

Trinity Beach Kebab House (Trinity Beach)

Tuk Tuk By The Sea (Trinity Beach)

Vivo (Palm Cove)

Wheelie Good Coffee (Port Douglas)

Yankee D’s (Smithfield)

Zinc Restaurant (Port Douglas)

Innisfail:

Goondi Hill Hotel

The Tablelands: (alphabetical order)

Atherton Kebab House (Atherton)

Atherton Bakehouse (Atherton)

Buzz Bar (Mareeba)

Camp 64 Museum & Cafe (Dimbulah)

Gallery 5 (Atherton)

Gloria Jeans (Atherton)

Jet Soul Food (Atherton)

Kairi Hotel (Atherton)

Leaf N Vine (Mareeba)

Love – Lee Cooking (Atherton)

Malanda Bakery (Malanda)

Michaels Cuisine at Atherton International Club (Atherton)

Nastasi’s (Mareeba)

Northern Star Thai Restaurant (Atherton)

Pagoda Chinese Restaurant (Atherton)

The Slotted Spoon Cafe (Atherton)

Vincenzos (Mareeba)