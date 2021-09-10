Cairns New Vaccination Centre Has Opened Its Doors With Freebies On Offer!

The newest COVID mass vaccination hub has opened it's doors this morning in Cairns.

The Convention Centre has been transformed with 20 vaccination bays and free underground parking.

It's hoped 18,000 doses will be administered during the hub's operation.

Freebies will also be on offer for those who roll up their sleeves over the next four weekends.

Doors to the new vaccination clinic opened at 7am with hopes of administering 1500 jabs per day.

There will be unexpected bells and whistles to keep queues entertained.

