Cairns Police Revive Operation Spinnaker To Tackle Increased Youth Crime

Police in Far North Queensland have reopened Operation Spinnaker to help tackle a surge in youth gang violence within the CBD.

This comes after just the latest incident where a man on a public bus was assaulted by three girls, aged 12, 13 and 14.

The Police allege the 24-year-old man went to depart the bus on Sunday before the girls punched him in the head multiple times,

Inspector Gary Hunter said the incident from the weekend was not related to the vicious bashing of two women at Lake Street the week prior.

Both have amplified the need for police attention on youth gang violence.

“It’s concerning behaviour and police are vigilant to prevent this type of behaviour,” he said.

“We have not been able to establish a catalyst for the behaviour, (but) school-based police officers are working closely with the parents.

“It does not shine a good light on Cairns.”

Detectives from the Cairns Child Protection Investigation Unit charged the teens from the Sunday attack, with one count each of assault to cause harm.

The man was taken to Cairns Hospital where he was treated on cuts, bruises and more.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.