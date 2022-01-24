Cairns Recognised As Top 10 Travel Destination

The Far North region has been recognised as one of the leading holiday spots in the world.

Ranked by the Tourism Sentiment Index, Cairns came in 9th in the top 100 most loved travel destinations across the globe.

With a score of 32.69, Cairns sits alongside Cancun, Nice and Bora Bora as some of the most adored cities for tourists.

Remarkably, there are three other Australian locations inside the top 10, with Sunshine Coast (1st), Whitsundays (2nd) and Noosa (5th).

Despite the lack of tourism benefits since the beginning of the pandemic, Queensland's favourite holiday spots remain at the top of the shortlist for travel-lovers.

"For the first time ever, destinations around the world have been ranked to uncover those that are truly most loved," statement from the TSI homepage.

"These leading places are the 100 most loved destinations in 2021 according to what people really feel. No one has paid to be named. No surveys have suggested an answer. Word of mouth built this list, unprompted and unbiased.

"Each of these 100 destinations has earned the love and an impressive Tourism Sentiment Score during one of the toughest years the tourism industry has faced. They are Leading Places, and that's worth celebrating."

The decisions were made by online discussions with leading tourism writers.

No amount of lockdowns stopped travellers from recognising 30 various Australian destinations in the world's top 100.

