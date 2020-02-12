Cairns Regional Council extend due date for ratepayers by 3 months.

Three months relief for ratepayers across Cairns, with the council extending the deadline for payment in response to the coronavirus.

Our city has been hit hard by the outbreak, with Chinese tourists making up 7 percent of bookings. The economic impact on the region is believed to be in excess of $25 million dollars at this stage.

Rate deadlines will be extended from 27th February to 27th May giving those who need it most some more time to pay.

There's also more help on the way, with a number of initiatives in place for the region.

You can check them all out here on their website.

Missed today's headlines? Catch up here: