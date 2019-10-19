Cairns Residents Urged To Get Vaccinated After Second Measles Case Confirmed.

The Tropical Public Health Service has confirmed another case of measles in Cairns.

It's the second case in just three weeks across our region.

The person was unknowingly infectious while travelling on a Sunbus at these times:

Smithfield to Cairns / Cairns to Smithfield Friday 11th October, Saturday 12th October, and Sunday 13th October.

People who visited Skydive in Portsmith may also have had a small risk of being exposed to the virus.

“Measles is a highly infectious and serious viral infection," said Dr Richard Gair, Director

“It is spread by tiny droplets in the air or by contact with infected secretions from the nose or

mouth.”

We are being urged to make sure we've been vaccinated.



Anyone born after 1965, who has not had two documented doses of measles, mumps, rubella

(MMR) vaccine or had proven measles, is encouraged to visit their local family doctor to get

vaccinated for measles.

The vaccine is free. If you are vaccinated within a few days of exposure, this can prevent the

development of the disease, otherwise vaccination now will not prevent infection from this

particular exposure, but it will help protect against measles in the future.

If you are unwell, is very important to call the medical practice first if you think you might have

measles. Staff can then take precautions to avoid spreading it to others.



The symptoms usually start around 10 days after exposure to the virus but can occur

between 7 and 18 days after contact.

Symptoms are:

o fever

o lethargy

o runny nose

o moist cough

o sore red eyes

o followed a few days later by a blotchy, red rash which often starts on the face

and then becomes widespread over the body.

There is currently an outbreak of measles in Brisbane (8 cases) and New Zealand (over 1800

cases).

“We encourage returned travellers to be vigilant for signs and symptoms of measles for up to

three weeks after their return to Australia from New Zealand,” Dr Gair said.



For more information about the measles virus call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84

http://conditions.health.qld.gov.au/HealthCondition/condition/14/217/91/Measles