Cairns To Newcastle Flights Will Return Before Christmas, Jetstar Confirm

JETSTAR has welcomed back a flight route to Cairns following the recent re-opening roadmap announcement from the Premier.

The airline company has fired up the service confirming resumption and available bookings for December 17.

The three-flight weekly schedule will resume for the flight path between the Far North and Newcastle.

The carrier is offering lead-in fares from $99 one way from Wednesday (online).

A service that lasts 2 hours and 45 minutes will run on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays - the path will remain until at least April of next year.

Jetstar have predicted an average of 6000 passengers will travel on their Cairns and Newcastle service each month.

An announcement in early October, Jetstar indicated a return to international flights by April. Pending restrictions, the plan is to restart Japan flights in February and Bali flights in April.

A new report has found the Cairns Airport has higher employment rates than pre-pandemic, with findings of an annual turnover of $320 million with a 700-strong workforce.

