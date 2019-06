A woman will be taking herself on a little holiday after pocketing $100,000.

The Lott say she purchased the ticket online and realised she'd won the money on Thursday afternoon.

She wishes to remain anonymous but will be renovating her home and picking somewhere on the world map to get some much needed holidays in.

The 1st prize was won as part of the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot Draw.

It's the 3rd big winner across the Far North in the past 2 months.