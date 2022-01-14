Cal Ferguson Recounts His Rare Appearance At The Bowling Crease In Hobart!

Cal Ferguson wasn't known for his bowling exploits during 147-game First Class career for South Australia, but the 5th Ashes Test being down in Hobart brought back some nice memories for our man with the ball!

"I took the third new ball at Bellerive Oval," Ferg explained. "Phil Hughes was captaining that game and he was a bit of a left-field thinker.. and he handed the ball to me!"

Ferg somehow went onto claim his only two first-class wickets in the one innings against Tassie, finishing with a career bowling average of just under 50- not that it impressed JB.

"I think he's aligning himself with Terry Alderman here Tub!"

