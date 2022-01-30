Cal Ferguson Slams Cricket Australia's Handling Of The BBL

Triple M Cricket's very own Callum Ferguson has hit out at Cricket Australia for their poor handling of the Big Bash League.

Ferg told Dead Set Legends Adelaide that CA's refusal to listen to the players over a long period of time has lead to the demise of the competition.

He also clipped them for the decision to reject Steve Smith access to play the finals.

"I'm filthy with the BBL to be honest...”

"It's our prime T20 competition, Cricket Australia sell it as the second best competition in the world. I struggle to see that with the fact that we're not getting the best players playing."

"There's too much cricket... the players tried to tell them."