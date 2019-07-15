Calder Alternative closure

ROAD CLOSURES

The Calder Alternative Highway is currently closed between the Calder Freeway and Bendigo-Maldon Road due to a collision.



Emergency services are directing traffic. Crews are on site to recover a truck that lost its trailer and to clear a diesel spill.



Drivers should consider alternatives to get around the closure, including Lockwood Road and Bendigo-Maldon Road. Allow extra time.



For the latest traffic information around the state visit traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au or download the VicTraffic app via your app store.



If you see any hazards on our roads, please report them to the VicRoads Traffic Management Centre on 13 11 70, open 24/7. In an emergency, call Triple Zero.