Cale Hooker Reveals He'll Miss The Start Of The Season
Live on The Hot Breakfast.
Essendon swingman Cale Hooker joined The Hot Breakfast this morning and provided an update on his fitness.
The 31 year-old revealed that he carried a few injuries at the back end of 2019, which have hampered his preparations for this season.
Hooker underwent a hip surgery before Christmas and said that he doesn't expect to be available for Round 1, but his return isn't far away.
"I had a hip scope just before Christmas, I played a little bit injured at the end of last year and it probably cost me a little bit this preseason," Hooker said.
"I won't part playing until the early part of the season, probably in the early few rounds."
There are a number of key position Bombers under injury clouds ahead of Round 1, including Joe Daniher, Michael Hurley, Tom Bellchambers & Patrick Ambrose.
Hooker went on to stitch up his teammate Matt Guelfi, speak about his passion for wine & whether he prefers playing forward or back.
