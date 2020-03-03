Cale Hooker Reveals He'll Miss The Start Of The Season

Essendon swingman Cale Hooker joined The Hot Breakfast this morning and provided an update on his fitness.

The 31 year-old revealed that he carried a few injuries at the back end of 2019, which have hampered his preparations for this season.

Hooker underwent a hip surgery before Christmas and said that he doesn't expect to be available for Round 1, but his return isn't far away.

"I had a hip scope just before Christmas, I played a little bit injured at the end of last year and it probably cost me a little bit this preseason," Hooker said.

"I won't part playing until the early part of the season, probably in the early few rounds."

There are a number of key position Bombers under injury clouds ahead of Round 1, including Joe Daniher, Michael Hurley, Tom Bellchambers & Patrick Ambrose.

Hooker went on to stitch up his teammate Matt Guelfi, speak about his passion for wine & whether he prefers playing forward or back.

