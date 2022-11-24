Call For Indigenous Protection Laws Following Juukan Gorge Inquiry

Indigenous heritages sites will be protected under new laws legislated by the Federal Government following destruction at Juukan Gorge in Western Australia in 2020.

A parliamentary inquiry has recommendation new protections for thousands of heritage sites across the country after mining company Rio Tinto blasted 46,000-year-old sites despite warnings from traditional owners.

All but one recommendation in the report has been accepted by the government, said Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek and acknowledged current laws did not do enough.

"In fact, the destruction of Juukan Gorge was legal under the laws that exist at the moment," Ms Plibersek told ABC Radio.

"It was completely wrong, but it shows how weak our laws are."

The final recommendation remains in negotiation – whether responsibility for cultural heritage protection should be with the Indigenous affairs minister or the environment minister.

The formal response to parliament from the Federal Government said it would work alongside the First Nations Heritage Protection Alliance to create amendments to the current heritage laws in this term of parliament.

However, traditional owners at the site destroyed by Rio Tinto said they were told only on Tuesday of the government's intended response.

"All of this started with the destruction of our cultural heritage, everyone keeps on telling us they are sorry about it, but actions speak louder than words," Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura Aboriginal Corporation chair Burchell Hayes said.

"It seems like a media event in Canberra is more important than giving PKKP people the respect of asking us what can be done to try and stop something like the destruction of the Juukan rock shelters happening again, or even letting us know what the government is planning."

